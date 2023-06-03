UAE offers condolences over India train crash

Abu Dhabi: The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of a train collision that occurred in the city of Balasore in Odisha state and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of India and its people and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed taking to Twitter and wrote, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the train accident in India. The thoughts of everyone in the UAE are with Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India at this time, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured.”

The death toll from the horrific three-train collision has risen to 288 on Saturday morning, according to reports.