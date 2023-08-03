UAE offers jobs to Israeli doctors amid judicial overhaul: Report

Israeli doctors who announced their intention to leave the country due to the “judicial overhaul” have received lucrative job offers to move to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries, Israeli media reported.

Thousands of Israeli doctors have recently expressed their intention to leave the country in a protest against the current Israeli government’s plan to weaken the judiciary.

As per a report by Times of Israel, thousands of doctors have joined WhatsApp groups seeking advice on travelling abroad, while others have already received high-paying offers from the UAE and Bahrain, which normalized relations with Israel in 2020.

The conditions offered include long-term visas and salaries three times higher than in Israel, as well as educational opportunities and convenient relocation packages for doctors’ families.

This comes at a time when an unprecedented wave of protests continues against the judicial reform program of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Monday, July 24, Israeli lawmakers passed a major bill that would eliminate the “standard of reasonableness,” eliminating the Supreme Court’s ability to block government decisions it deems unreasonable.

On Tuesday, July 25, doctors across Israel protested that judicial reform would “destroy the healthcare system.”

On Monday, July 31, the Israeli Supreme Court announced that a full panel of 15 justices would hear petitions in September against the law.