UAE passport 15th most powerful in the world

UAE passport holders can now enter 175 destinations around the world visa-free

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 12th January 2022 7:20 pm IST
UAE passport ranked 15 among world's most powerful
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: The passport of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is ranked on the list of the world’s top 20 most powerful passports in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Henley Passport Index.

The UAE passport ranked 15 this year and 16th in 2021 with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 173. In 2020, the UAE passport was ranked 18th.

UAE passport holders can now enter 175 destinations around the world visa-free, according to the index, which ranks the strength of 199 passports.

MS Education Academy

The Henley Passport Index ranks all passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Japan and Singapore were crowned joint first on the Henley Passport Index, which assesses the travel documents based on how many countries citizens have access to without the need for a visa, using data from the International Air Transport Association.

Passport holders of the two Asian countries are able to travel visa-free to 192  destinations.

India ranks at the 90th place, toppling down by four ranks as compared to its last year’s rank, while Indian passport holders are allowed visa-free travel to just 58 nations.

In the Middle East, Qatar is ranked 53rd, followed closely by Kuwait in 54th place. Bahrain is ranked 62nd while Oman is 64th and Saudi Arabia is in 65th position.

Strongest passports in the first quarter of 2022

Japan and Singapore
Germany and South Korea
Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain
Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands and Sweden
Ireland and Portugal
Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the UK and the US
Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece and Malta
Hungary and Poland
Lithuania and Slovakia
Estonia, Latvia and Slovenia

Weakest passports in the first quarter of 2022

Afghanistan
Iraq
Syria
Pakistan
Yemen
Somalia
Nepal and Palestine
North Korea
Bangladesh, Kosovo and Libya
Lebanon, Sri Lanka and Sudan

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button