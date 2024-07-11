UAE police to serve at Olympic Games Paris 2024

The UAE police support team comprises members from MoI and various General Police HQs.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 11th July 2024 6:42 pm IST
UAE police to serve at Olympic Games Paris 2024

Abu Dhabi: General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with the UAE police support team following their completion of specialised training, as they prepare to join international counterparts in supporting security efforts for the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.

He expressed full confidence in the UAE team’s capabilities and the competence of its members in undertaking this significant international mission. The Ministry of Interior received an official invitation extended by the French Ministry of Interior to assist in ensuring security for this prestigious global sporting event hosted in Paris. He encouraged the team to exemplify the nation’s standards of excellence, bolstering the UAE’s distinguished reputation and its prominent role in international cooperation and collaboration.

Also Read
UAE: Stranded Indian man who lost vision in one eye returns home

The UAE police support team comprises members from MoI and various General Police HQs, bringing together qualified and trained personnel representing specialised units from all police sectors.

MS Education Academy

French authorities are implementing a comprehensive security plan involving additional police, military personnel, and civilian security staff across Olympic venues, athletes’ villages, media hubs, and other key locations. This plan includes heightened security at tourist landmarks and sensitive sites.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 11th July 2024 6:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button