UAE police to serve at Olympic Games Paris 2024

Abu Dhabi: General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with the UAE police support team following their completion of specialised training, as they prepare to join international counterparts in supporting security efforts for the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.

He expressed full confidence in the UAE team’s capabilities and the competence of its members in undertaking this significant international mission. The Ministry of Interior received an official invitation extended by the French Ministry of Interior to assist in ensuring security for this prestigious global sporting event hosted in Paris. He encouraged the team to exemplify the nation’s standards of excellence, bolstering the UAE’s distinguished reputation and its prominent role in international cooperation and collaboration.

Also Read UAE: Stranded Indian man who lost vision in one eye returns home

The UAE police support team comprises members from MoI and various General Police HQs, bringing together qualified and trained personnel representing specialised units from all police sectors.

French authorities are implementing a comprehensive security plan involving additional police, military personnel, and civilian security staff across Olympic venues, athletes’ villages, media hubs, and other key locations. This plan includes heightened security at tourist landmarks and sensitive sites.