UAE: Stranded Indian man who lost vision in one eye returns home

Abu Dhabi: An Indian national, who overstayed his visit visa and lost vision in one eye, was repatriated home on Tuesday, July 9, with the help of the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Sunil, a native of Kerala, arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2022 on a visit visa, aiming to secure employment opportunities. However, he was unsuccessful.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, Sunil ended up surpassing the validity of the visit visa and was diagnosed with glaucoma, an illness that affects the visual nerve in the eye.

Sunil recently sought help from the Indian embassy, facilitating repatriation to Kerala. After completing the paperwork, an air ticket was issued, allowing him to return to his native place.

It is worth noting that the UAE authorities regularly issue advisories to visitors, asking them not to overstay and to renew their visit visa or obtain residency.

In August 2023, the UAE standardised overstaying fines for visit, tourist, and residence visas at Dirham 50 per day.