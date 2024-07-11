UAE sentences 43 to life imprisonment for terrorism offences

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal has convicted 53 defendants and six companies of terrorism offences.

The defendants are leaders and members of the Muslim Brotherhood organization, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Of those defendants, 43 were sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday, July 10, for establishing and managing the terrorist organization ‘Justice and Dignity Committee’ for the purpose of committing terrorist acts in the country.

The defendants include academics Nasser bin Ghaith, Abdulsalam al-Marzouqi, and Sultan bin Kayed al-Qasimi.

Five defendants were sentenced to 15 years in prison for collaborating with the illegal Reform Call Organization, which published anti-state articles and tweets on social media.

Another five defendants were sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Dirham 10 million (Rs 22,75,57,953) each for money laundering crimes related to establishing, founding, and funding a terrorist organization.

Six companies have been fined Dirham 20 million (Rs 45,50,45,200) each for money laundering and financing a terrorist organisation, and have been ordered to close their headquarters, dissolve, and confiscate their assets.

The court dismissed criminal charges against 24 defendants and acquitted one of them.

