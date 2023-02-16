UAE President orders additional $50m in quake aid to Syria

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday ordered the provision of an additional sum of 50 million dollars for the relief of those affected by the earthquake in Syria.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), 20 million dollars of the additional amount will be allocated to implement humanitarian projects.

This came in response to an appeal made by the United Nations, in coordination with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

#عاجل_وام : #رئيس_الدولة يأمر بتقديم مبلغ إضافي بقيمة 50 مليون دولار لإغاثة المتضررين من الزلزال في #سوريا الشقيقة وذلك استمراراً لجهود دولة #الإمارات المتواصلة للوقوف إلى جانب الشعب السوري الشقيق وتقديم المساعدات للمتضررين. pic.twitter.com/SgK08qQWxa — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) February 15, 2023

For the tenth day in a row, the UAE continues to send relief aid to those affected by earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, and has flown 70 planes to Syria and Turkey so far.

The UAE has flown 38 planes to Syria carrying about 1,243 tons of food and medical aid, in addition to 2,893 tents to shelter about 20,000 people.

A search and rescue team consisting of 42 people to carry out search and rescue missions in the areas affected by the earthquakes.

On the Turkish side, the UAE has operated 32 aircraft carrying medical equipment and materials, in addition to 927 shelter tents, benefiting nearly 5,000 people, in addition to a search and rescue team of 92 people.

Morever, UAE opened an integrated field hospital in Turkey, in the Turkish correctional area, containing 50 beds and a medical team, in addition to establishing another hospital in the Hatay region, containing 200 beds.

UAE also sent a search and rescue team consisting of 92 people to carry out search and rescue operations in the Kahramanmaras region.

On February 6, two successive earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred in southern Turkey and northern Syria, causing great loss of life and property in both countries.