Saudi Arabia’s 11th relief plane arrives in Gaziantep to assist earthquake victims

Riyadh: The eleventh Saudi relief plane on Thursday, arrived at Gaziantep Airport in the Turkish Republic, carrying 88 tons of food baskets, shelter, and medical materials on board, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This comes within the framework of the Saudi relief air bridge operated by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The 11th relief flight was preceded by ten similar flights, two to the Syrian airport of Aleppo and eight to Turkey, according to previous announcements made by the agency since the earthquake.

On February 6, the earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria with a magnitude of 7.7, followed hours later by another with a magnitude of 7.6 and dozens of aftershocks, which left great losses in lives and property in both countries.

To support Turkey and Syria in the disaster, more than 16 Arab countries announced the establishment of air bridges, the provision of urgent relief and medical aid, and the launch of campaigns to donate funds and in-kind supplies.