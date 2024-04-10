UAE President shares family photo on Eid Al-Fitr

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Wednesday, April 10, shared a family photo on his Instagram account on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr 1445 Ah-2024.

In the caption, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude for the chance to spend the holiday with his family and loved ones.

“I extend my sincere best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid AlFitr, and those spending precious time with family, friends and loved ones. Opportunities such as these are a blessing from God and an occasion to be cherished and enjoyed,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, the President congratulated the Rulers of the Emirates and the people of the UAE on an auspicious occasion, expressing his heartfelt wishes for peace and harmony on social media.

“I congratulate my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, the people of the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. We pray that God continues to bestow his blessings on our nation and grants peace and harmony to the people of the world.”