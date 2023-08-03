UAE President Sheikh Mohammed receives invitation to visit Iran

The letter of invitation was delivered by Reza Amiri, ambassador of Iran to the UAE.

UAE’s minister of state, Khalifa Almarar and ambassador of Iran to the UAE, Reza Amiri in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: WAM)

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received an invitation from President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Iran, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The letter of invitation was sent during a meeting between UAE’s minister of state, Khalifa Almarar and Iran’s ambassador to the UAE, Reza Amiri in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, August 2.

This comes at a time when Sheikh Mohammed is touring Jordan on an official visit.

“Today I had the pleasure of meeting King Abdullah II of Jordan to explore ways to build upon the strong and historic ties between our two nations and our people,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

“The UAE and Jordan will continue working together in pursuit of sustainable economic growth and regional stability,” he added.

