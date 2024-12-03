UAE President thanks expats in handwritten note

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a handwritten note to the country’s citizens and expat residents on the occasion of the 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

“To the people of the UAE,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. “On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, we take pride in the UAE and its people, both citizens and residents.

“Thank you for your determination. Thank you for your efforts. Thank you for all that you do for this nation.”

The UAE’s national holiday, celebrated annually on December 2, commemorates its formation in 1971. The six emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah united to form the country, with Ras Al Khaimah joining shortly after.