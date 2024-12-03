UAE President thanks expats in handwritten note

On Eid Al Etihad, he expressed gratitude for the nation's efforts.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 3rd December 2024 6:29 am IST
UAE President thanks expat in handwritten note
Photo: @MohamedBinZayed/X

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a handwritten note to the country’s citizens and expat residents on the occasion of the 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

“To the people of the UAE,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. “On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, we take pride in the UAE and its people, both citizens and residents.

Also Read
Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate UAE on 53rd National Day

“Thank you for your determination. Thank you for your efforts. Thank you for all that you do for this nation.”

The UAE’s national holiday, celebrated annually on December 2, commemorates its formation in 1971. The six emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah united to form the country, with Ras Al Khaimah joining shortly after.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 3rd December 2024 6:29 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button