Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate UAE on 53rd National Day

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his country’s 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad on Monday, December 2.

The King “wished the Emirati president continued good health and happiness, and the government and friendly people of UAE further progress and prosperity,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read UAE: Newborns including Indians make Eid Al Etihad extra special

He also lauded the fraternal relations that bind the two countries.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed a similar message to Sheikh Mohammed.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince Congratulate the President of the #UAE on National Day.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/vENFTgmOnw — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) December 2, 2024

The UAE is celebrating its 53rd National Day anniversary, which falls on December 2 each year and commemorates the unification of all seven emirates into one nation.