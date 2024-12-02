Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate UAE on 53rd National Day

The UAE is celebrating its 53rd National Day anniversary, which falls on December 2 each year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd December 2024 6:43 pm IST
Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate UAE on 53rd National Day
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his country’s 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad on Monday, December 2.

The King “wished the Emirati president continued good health and happiness, and the government and friendly people of UAE further progress and prosperity,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read
UAE: Newborns including Indians make Eid Al Etihad extra special

He also lauded the fraternal relations that bind the two countries.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed a similar message to Sheikh Mohammed.

The UAE is celebrating its 53rd National Day anniversary, which falls on December 2 each year and commemorates the unification of all seven emirates into one nation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd December 2024 6:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button