UAE President to visit South Korea on May 28

The two-day visit comes at the invitation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to go on a state-visit to South Korea on Tuesday, May 28.

The two-day visit comes at the invitation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

During the visit, the two leaders will discuss ways to advance cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, energy, and technology. 

They will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual concern, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The meeting is part of a strategic partnership between the UAE and South Korea, aimed at fostering a better and prosperous future for both countries.

