UAE Princess reacts after Indian expat’s Islamophobic tweets go viral

Many netizens started demanding Dubai police to take strict action against the expat

UAE Princess Hend F Q has reacted after Islamophobic tweets by an Indian expat in the Middle East country went viral on social media.

She tweeted, ‘The UAE is a safe, tolerant & Muslim country. Those that invite murder on its doorsteps are not welcome in it or in other Muslim countries’.

It all started after the expat Kiran Karukonda reportedly wrote some Islamophobic tweets. In one of the tweets, he allegedly wrote, ‘Clean up Islam in India #SupremeCourt #Nupur Sharma Hindu brothers don’t wait for anyone. Let’s fight our own fight. Come on streets and protest’.

Targeting BJP, he wrote, ‘All BJP does is media show. In fact they also appease Muslims’.

Soon after the tweets went viral on social media, many started demanding Dubai police to take strict action against him.

When online media tried to project ‘Islamophobic tweets’ as ‘opinion’, UAE Princess Hend F Q reacted and expressed her opinion on Twitter.

It is not the first time that the UAE Princess, Hend F Q, has expressed views against those spreading hatred.

Even during the pandemic, she actively sought to identify those who were blaming Muslims for the spread of the virus and inciting hatred.

