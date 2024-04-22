UAE rains: Dubai Crown Prince orders early payment of salaries

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has directed the early disbursement of April salaries for Dubai government employees following heavy rains that have lashed parts of United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, April 16.

The decision includes military personnel, military retirees, and recipients of government social benefits in the emirate. The salaries are scheduled to be paid on Tuesday, April 23.

This decision reflects the Crown Prince’s commitment to supporting employees and their families, amidst the extreme weather conditions faced by the country, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The early disbursement is aimed at helping employees manage their family needs and ensuring their wellbeing during the current period.

Taking to X on Sunday, April 21, Sheikh Hamdan expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to ensuring safety and aiding those in distress during this challenging period.

On Saturday, April 20, he pledges to personally monitor weather response measures and ensure effective support for citizens and residents in Dubai, focusing on on-ground teams.