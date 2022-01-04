UAE: Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr 2022 dates revealed

Abu Dhabi: The holy month of Ramzan 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to begin on April 2, 2022, UAE experts have predicted.

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the Jumada Al Akhirah – the sixth month of the Islamic calendar year – will begin on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Thus, there are three months left for Ramzan.

Eid-Al-Fitr is expected to be on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid holidays will be from Ramzaan 29 until Shawwal 3 – based on the Islamic calendar.

A study conducted by Arabia Weather showed that the sighting of the crescent of Ramzan 2022 (1443) will be possible after sunset on Friday, April 1, 2022, as astronomical calculations indicate that the central coupling (central new moon) will happen at dawn on Friday, April 1, 2022, 03:24 am Makkah time.

The moon will remain in the sky of Makkah after sunset for 15 minutes, and the age of the crescent will be about 15 hours, which means that seeing the crescent will be possible, and therefore Ramzan is expected to be on Saturday, April 2, in all Arab countries.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-Al-fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar— a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon. Eid Al Fitr, on the other hand, marks the end of the month-long fast.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj.

When did the calendar begin?

The new Hijri year begins with the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions from Mecca to Madinah in 622 AD after they were repeatedly persecuted and threatened.

The migration is considered one of the most important events in Islamic history was chosen as the starting point for the calendar in 639 AD by Umar ibn al-Khattab, the second caliph.