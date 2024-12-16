UAE: Ras Al Khaimah set to break new world records with NYE fireworks, drone shows

The RAK NYE festival offers free entry, with designated areas for families and bachelors.

Published: 16th December 2024 6:07 pm IST
Photo: RAKTDA

Ras Al Khaimah is set to welcome New Year 2025 with fireworks and laser drone shows, with the aim of setting new Guinness World Records titles.

Themed “Our Story in the Sky”, the 15-minute display will be longest New Year’s Eve (NYE) show produced in the emirate to date.

The show, combining drone artistry and laser technology, aims to set world records by showcasing iconic symbols of Ras Al Khaimah’s natural and cultural heritage.

The groundbreaking display at Ras Al Khaimah promises to be a visual masterpiece, reinforcing its status as a must-visit destination, particularly on NYE.

The event, which runs along the waterfront from Marjan Island to Al Hamra Village, is choreographed by SKYMAGIC for the drone displays and Grucci for the pyrotechnics.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to watch the celebrations at the Ras Al Khaimah NYE Festival, offering a fun experience for everyone with free admission and designated zones for families and bachelors.

Six free parking zones on site can accommodate more than 20,000 vehicles, but visitors must pre-register their vehicles online.

Camping enthusiasts can enjoy a unique experience at the Rams Parking, where complimentary BBQ facilities and designated camping areas are provided. Caravans, RVs, and tents are also welcome at the Dhayah Parking zone.

In 2024, RAK’s NYE show achieved two Guinness World Record titles— ‘Longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks’ and the ‘Longest straight-line drones display’.

