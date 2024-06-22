UAE records highest summer temperature of 49.9°C

This comes as the UAE summer season has officially begun, with the country marking its summer solstice on Thursday, June 20, the longest day.

Published: 22nd June 2024 3:24 pm IST
Photo: AFP

Abu Dhsbi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recorded the highest temperature of the summer season so far.

In a post on X, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that a temperature of 49.9 degree Celsius was recorded in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region) at 3:15 pm on Friday, June 21.

This comes as the UAE summer season has officially begun, with the country marking its summer solstice on Thursday, June 20, the longest day.

Taking to X, Emirates Astronomical Society revealed that the solstice occurred at June 20 at 08:51 pm GMT, which is the earliest since 1796.

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures due to the increasing cases of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

