UAE records highest summer temperature of 49.9°C

Abu Dhsbi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recorded the highest temperature of the summer season so far.

In a post on X, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that a temperature of 49.9 degree Celsius was recorded in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region) at 3:15 pm on Friday, June 21.

#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 49.9 درجة مئوية في مزيرعة (منطقة الظفرة) الساعة 15:15 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 49.9 °C in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region) at 15:15 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/sXYnpFJaml — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) June 21, 2024

This comes as the UAE summer season has officially begun, with the country marking its summer solstice on Thursday, June 20, the longest day.

Taking to X, Emirates Astronomical Society revealed that the solstice occurred at June 20 at 08:51 pm GMT, which is the earliest since 1796.

يوم 20 يونيو الساعة 20:51 غرينتش: الانقلاب الصيفي. حمل التطبيق الفلكي لتصلك إشعارات فورية https://t.co/x0lKi7WeLs pic.twitter.com/k4ipTAtntd — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) June 20, 2024

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures due to the increasing cases of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.