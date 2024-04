Abu Dhabi: A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude was recorded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday morning, April 27.

In a post on X, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in UAE said that the earthquake was “recorded in Khor Fakkan Coast” at a depth of 5 kilometres.

It was recorded at 3:03 am local time.

According to NCM, tremors were felt by the residents and without any effect in the UAE.