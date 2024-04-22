UAE rejects allegations made by Sudan’s representative to UNSC

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unequivocally rejected allegations made by the Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in a letter.

The letter, sent by Mohamed Abushahab, UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, to Vanessa Frazier, President of the UNSC on Sunday, April 21.

In a letter to the UNSC, UAE said the allegations are “baseless” and “unfounded”, and lack any credible evidence to support them.

The letter added that it is a strategy to divert attention from the humanitarian crisis arising from the conflict.

The UAE, despite international calls for ceasefire, has expressed disappointment with the ongoing hostilities in Sudan, emphasising their longstanding brotherly relations and commitment to peaceful resolution through dialogue.

“The United Arab Emirates will continue to support all genuine efforts to bring about peace and stability in Sudan and remains committed to cooperating with all stakeholders towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict.”

— UAE Mission to the UN (@UAEMissionToUN) April 22, 2024

The UAE is facing accusations of military support for one of the parties in the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which it has denied multiple times and vowed to prevent further escalation.

Last of these accusations was on Friday, April 19, when Sudan’s UN representative, Al-Harith Idris Al-Harith, has resisted UAE’s involvement in resolving the Sudanese crisis, accusing it of fueling war by supporting the Rapid Support Forces.

Since mid-April 2023, the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces have been engaged in a war, resulting in 15,000 deaths and over 8 million displaced and refugees.i