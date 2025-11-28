UAE rejects claims of visa ban for Pakistanis

Islamabad: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) consul general in Karachi has rejected claims that the Gulf nation has stopped issuing visas to Pakistani citizens, saying all categories remain open despite a surge in applications.

In a interview with Geo News, Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi said rumours of a visa suspension were “completely false”. He noted that the consulate was facing its highest volume of applicants in three years, which had extended appointment wait times but had not halted processing.

His remarks came on Thursday, November 27, after Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry told the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights that the UAE was not issuing visas to Pakistanis.

According to Dawn, the official briefed senators that only diplomatic and blue passport holders were receiving approvals and warned that both the UAE and Saudi Arabia had increased scrutiny of Pakistani travellers.

A senior diplomat at the UAE embassy in Islamabad also told Dawn there was “no ban on visas for Pakistani citizens”, countering speculation following the Senate session.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dubai-based travel agent reported higher rejection rates for first-time applicants, though individuals with family links in the Emirates continued to receive approvals more easily.

According to Dawn, Pakistani authorities informed the Senate that some visitors had travelled to the UAE on short-term visas and were later found engaging in begging or other unlawful activities. Officials said such incidents had raised concerns among Gulf authorities and contributed to stricter scrutiny of applicants, particularly those with no prior travel history or verifiable sponsors.

Amid the confusion, the UAE has introduced measures aimed at easing legitimate visa processing. During a meeting in Islamabad, UAE Ambassador Salem M. Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi briefed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on reforms including online applications, e-visas without passport stamping and faster digital verification systems.

It was also revealed that a newly-launched UAE visa centre in Pakistan is processing nearly 500 visas daily.

🇵🇰🤝🇦🇪 Pakistan & UAE Commit to Deepening Strategic Economic Partnership



The UAE’s newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Salem M. Salem AlBawab Al Zaabi, called on Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb today in Islamabad.



November 27, 2025

Both sides also discussed wider cooperation, with Aurangzeb acknowledging the UAE’s ongoing support in trade, investment, remittances and government-to-government financing. The two officials agreed to expand collaboration in technology, defence, finance and people-to-people ties.

The UAE is home to more than two million Pakistanis and remains one of Pakistan’s most significant economic and employment partners.