UAE removes ban on The Kashmir Files, here’s release date

Mumbai: Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files is all set to release in UAE after creating sensations at Indian box office. For the unversed, the movie was banned in the country but now the ban has been lifted. It is all set to hit the screens on April 7.

Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, “BIG VICTORY: FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait),” he tweeted. Anupam Kher also celebrated the news. Speaking with The Lallantop earlier this month, Vivek had mentioned The Kashmir Files being banned in a few countries. “The movie is banned in the UAE. They said that we can’t show this film. The same is the case in Singapore and Qatar,” he said.

Actor Anupam Kher, who plays the main role in the Kashmir Files, too expressed his happiness on the micro-blogging site.

The Kahsmir Files has been the centre of topic of discussion in India ever since it got released on March 11. It has been declared tax-free in the states of Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura and others. Apart from Anupam, the movie also stars Darshan Rawal, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.