UAE residents can earn Dh 1000 from part-time jobs, Check details

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) permits employees to engage in part-time employment and earn up to Dh10,000 per month as a supplementary income.

According to UAE law, employees can seek approval from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to work for multiple employers simultaneously.

Recruitment specialists highlight that part-time jobs in the UAE offer competitive hourly wages, with the actual income varying based on the employees’ skills.

Mayank Patel, Vice President for Sales (Eastern Europe and Mena) and Country Head of Middle East at Adecco, a global HR solutions firm, emphasizes that the suitability of a part-time job may depend on factors such as the candidate’s qualifications, skills, industry, or an employer’s urgency to complete a project.

How many work hours?

The part-time job hours can vary based on individual preferences and job requirements.

The employee would get an hourly rate.

Patel added that an ideal part-time job could have work hours anywhere between six to 20 hours per week.

Common part-time roles in UAE

There are various part-time job opportunities in the UAE where a person can earn a good amount of money.

customer service representative

content creator

food delivery driver

social media manager

digital marketing specialist

event coordinator,

brand ambassador

administrative assistant

web developer

graphic designer

IT consultant

network administrator

sales associate

However, there could be more roles depending on the industry and skills required in the region.