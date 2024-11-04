UAE: RTA launches taxi-sharing service between Dubai-Abu Dhabi

The initiative aims to assist passengers in saving up to 75 percent of their travel expenses.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday, November 4, launched a taxi-sharing pilot service, enabling passengers to share rides between Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai and Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative intends to provide a convenient, rapid, and cost-effective transport option, and can be expanded to other locations based on its success.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the RTA, said that the two locations were chosen after a thorough analysis of potential routes, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

He added that the objective is to decrease travel expenses for frequent commuters between the two emirates by enhancing the connectivity of both shopping centers to public transport and parking facilities.

“Passengers can save significantly with this service, reducing costs by up to 75% when four riders share a taxi. Each passenger would pay just Dirham 66, compared to the full fare for a single rider,” Shakri said.

The fare for sharing a ride is Dirham 132 per passenger, while it is Dirham 88 for three passengers traveling together.

The initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion by promoting shared rides and promote environmental sustainability by reducing carbon emissions and limiting unlicensed transport services.

