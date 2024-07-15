UAE rushes 3 tons of medical aid to Gaza after attack on refugee camp

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stepped up its humanitarian efforts by providing three tonnes of essential medical supplies and a variety of medicines to support displaced Palestinian families in the Khan Younis region of the Gaza Strip.

The UAE’s aid package reportedly delivered just 14 hours ago, includes a range of vital medical resources.

This comes after Israeli forces launched another deadly attack on the al-Mawasi camp in the Gaza Strip, a designated humanitarian safe zone’ for displaced Palestinian civilians, killing at least 90 and wounding 300 others.

Additionally, an estimated 250,000 civilians are at risk of displacement in Khan Younis alone due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes and ground invasions.

The UAE urgently sent the essential supplies after calls from the health sector regarding a shortage of medicines, including Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, to ensure the continued provision of medical services to injured patients and healthcare for all displaced people, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.

The medical aid includes several necessary medical supplies for hospitals facing shortages, medicines for various types of injuries, several insulin dosages for diabetic patients, and various solutions to support the healthcare sector in this critical situation.

The UAE, in coordination with various hospitals and international medical organizations, aims to enhance the healthcare situation in the Gaza Strip after its deterioration due to the war, which resulted in dozens of hospitals going out of service due to destruction and a lack of sufficient medicines and medical supplies to continue providing medical services to patients and the injured in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has provided a series of medical aids to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including 10 ambulances equipped with all modern capabilities. The total amount of assistance sent by the country has reached 337 metric tonnes, including medical devices, medicines, and essential supplies for the Ministry of Health to increase the capacity within medical care institutions and hospitals.