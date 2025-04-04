UAE sets guidelines for domestic worker recruitment fee refunds

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has introduced guidelines for employers seeking refunds on domestic worker recruitment fees.

Recruitment agencies must process these refunds within two weeks or face legal action. Employers are eligible for a refund if:

The worker is found incompetent or unfit for the job during the probation period

The worker quits or abandons the job without a valid reason

The employer terminates the contract due to the agency failing to meet agreed terms

The worker is declared medically unfit during the probation period. In this case, the agency must also reimburse government fees.

MOHRE reported that 36 recruitment agencies were penalised in January and February 2025, mainly for failing to refund fees or report worker absences. Of these, 22 agencies were penalized in February for 37 violations of the Domestic Workers Law, while 14 faced action in January for 22 infractions.

The ministry warned that non-compliant agencies risk legal action, fines, and possible licence revocation.

Reaffirming its commitment to strict monitoring, MOHRE aims to ensure fair treatment for employers while recognising agencies that uphold regulations. The ministry’s zero-tolerance policy on misconduct underscores the importance of compliance, with severe penalties for violations.

By enforcing these rules, the UAE seeks to protect both employers and domestic workers, promoting a transparent and ethical recruitment process.