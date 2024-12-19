UAE sets Guinness World Records for largest Arabic language dictionary

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has set a new milestone by breaking Guinness World Records for the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language as the largest and most comprehensive historical linguistic project in the world with 127 volumes.

The Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah earned the title, which was received by Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy.

The announcement was made on the occasion of World Arabic Language Day, which is celebrated annually on December 18 since 2012.

Photo: @Sheikh Sultan/X

The Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, a seven-year project by 500 researchers and 200 proofreaders, covers 21.5 million words and 351,000 historical citations from 11,300 linguistic roots.

The Ruler of Sharjah congratulated project participants on winning the Guinness World Record, emphasizing the significant work and scientific value of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Sultan emphasised that this recognition is a tribute to everyone who worked on the dictionary, including researchers, scholars, editors, proofreaders, the publishing house, the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, and everyone else involved in Arabic lexicography across the Arab world.