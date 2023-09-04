UAE sets up commercial regulator for lottery, gaming

Globally respected regulator Kevin Mullally has been appointed as CEO.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th September 2023 3:08 pm IST
UAE sets up commercial regulator for lottery, gaming
Photo: Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has been officially established in the United Arab Emirates as a federal authority to introduce a world-leading regulatory framework for national lottery and commercial gaming.

Globally respected regulator Kevin Mullally has been appointed as CEO. He brings over 30 years of experience in national and international gaming regulation to the GCGRA.

On his appointment, Mullally said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the inaugural CEO of the GCGRA. With my experienced colleagues, I look forward to establishing a robust regulatory body and framework for the UAE’s lottery and gaming industry.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Dubai Fitness Challenge returns; know dates & more details

 The GCGRA is led by a team of internationally credentialed leaders, all with proven track records and a deep understanding of global best practices in regulating and maintaining an effective, safe, and responsible gaming industry.

 The Board of Directors is chaired by industry veteran Jim Murren. Murren said: “I am delighted at the appointment of Kevin Mullally. He brings unparalleled category experience and will be invaluable in creating a fit-for-purpose regulatory framework for the UAE.”

 The GCGRA will create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, ensuring that all participants adhere to strict guidelines and comply with the highest standards. It will coordinate regulatory activities, manage licensing nationally and facilitate unlocking the economic potential of commercial gaming responsibly.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th September 2023 3:08 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button