UAE: SGCA 2024 shortlists 46 finalists amid highest number of entries in its history

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has unveiled the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA 2024) shortlist, featuring 46 candidates from 12 countries competing across 22 awards, grouped into five main categories.

The announcement follows a record-breaking number of entries, with 3,815 submissions–a 230 percent increase from the previous year. The 11th SGCA accepted 1,129 submissions from 44 countries in this edition.

The shortlisted entries, competing for nine awards for government entities, international organisations, and the private sector; four individual awards; two challenge and competition awards; four Jury Awards; and three Partner Awards, were selected by the SGCA Higher Committee, which comprises experts from diverse fields within media and communication.

The winners will be announced at the Sharjah Government Communication Award ceremony on September 5 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The shortlist included candidates from 12 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

This year’s award submissions stood out for their exceptional strength, with the presented projects and initiatives demonstrating remarkable levels of quality and innovation.

The contributions of the private sector in communication and its practices were particularly highlighted through the submitted works. With the award’s global expansion, it successfully attracted entries from numerous countries for the first time, underscoring its broad appeal and inclusiveness.

Since its inaugural edition, SGCA has bolstered its status as a global platform celebrating creativity and excellence in government communication. It aims to inspire and develop the field while supporting sustainable development through effective communication.