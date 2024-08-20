UAE: Sharjah chamber launches ‘Back to School’ campaign with up to 80% discounts on supplies

The ‘Back-to-School’ campaign kicked off today in various shopping malls, libraries, and stationeries across Sharjah, offering an exceptional opportunity to acquire a wide range of high-quality school and educational supplies, including apparel, stationery, electronic devices, and school bags.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as part of the Sharjah Summer Promotions, the campaign will conclude on September 1, offering parents and students of all ages incredible deals and discounts reaching up to 80 per cent on a large selection of school products.

The initiative also includes various entertainment activities and workshops for children, in addition to special events featuring the distribution of school bags and educational devices. 100 school bags and 100 vouchers for purchasing school supplies will be given away to students, parents and families by 06 Mall from August 23 to 25.