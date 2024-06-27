UAE shortens Friday sermons to 10 minutes from June 28

Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, June 27, issued a directive to reduce the duration of the Friday sermons and prayers across the country to 10 minutes.

It will be in effect from Friday, June 28 until the beginning of October.

The directive is in place to protect worshippers from the scorching summer temperatures in the UAE, as temperatures have surpassed 50 degrees Celsius this week.

لا تتجاوز مدة إلقاء الخطبة مع الصلاة 10 دقائق.. "#الشؤون_الإسلامية_والأوقاف_والزكاة" توجه جميع خطباء المساجد التابعة لها على مستوى إمارات الدولة بالإيجاز في خطبة #صلاة_الجمعة، وذلك ابتداءً من غد الجمعة الموافق 28/6/2024م حتى بداية شهر أكتوبر pic.twitter.com/RkWfxFm8AZ — فرسان الإمارات (@Forsan_UAE) June 27, 2024

The authority said that the reduction is in line with Islamic practices to safeguard community health.

On Friday, June 21, Saudi Arabia implemented a policy reducing Friday sermons and prayers at the two Holy Mosques to 15 minutes until the end of summer.