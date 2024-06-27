UAE shortens Friday sermons to 10 minutes from June 28

The directive is issued to protect worshippers from the scorching summer temperatures in the country.

Published: 27th June 2024
Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, June 27, issued a directive to reduce the duration of the Friday sermons and prayers across the country to 10 minutes.

It will be in effect from Friday, June 28 until the beginning of October.

The directive is in place to protect worshippers from the scorching summer temperatures in the UAE, as temperatures have surpassed 50 degrees Celsius this week.

The authority said that the reduction is in line with Islamic practices to safeguard community health.

On Friday, June 21, Saudi Arabia implemented a policy reducing Friday sermons and prayers at the two Holy Mosques to 15 minutes until the end of summer.

