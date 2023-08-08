UAE: South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk calls Dubai the ‘city of future’

Prominent South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk took center stage in Dubai as he held his first United Arab Emirates (UAE) fan meet-up in the Emirates.

His fans across the Emirates, as well as other parts of the country, traveled to Dubai to get a glimpse of the 33-year-old actor.

The K-drama actor who was seen in blockbuster shows such as ‘Big Mouth’, ‘Romance is a Bonus Book’, and ‘W-Two Worlds Apart’, marked a historic event by visiting the Emirates to just meet his fans.

Fans shared numerous videos on social media platforms where Jong-Suk was spotted in different places in the city, including the Dubai International Airport.

Looking dapper in a suit, the actor entertained his fans with games, songs, and dance moves.

Lee expressed that he was nervous about the event, but enjoyed the moment with fans. He thanked his fans for welcoming him at the airport and for the fan meet.

During the fan meet, when Lee was asked to share his views on Dubai, he said, “I thought it was the city of the future. The night sky was nice. I tried to walk in the night but it was warm.”

Taking to his Instagram page Lee wrote, “I wanted to see the Burj Khalifa. I saw it as soon as I arrived. I heard that I must see the fountain show. I will go to see it.”