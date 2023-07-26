UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

Greece has been battling wildfires amid heatwaves.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th July 2023 2:40 pm IST
Representative image

Abu Dhabi: The UAE expressed its solidarity with Greece over wildfires caused by a severe heatwave sweeping the country, which have resulted in the death of two people from a crash of a firefighting plane, and the evacuation of thousands of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE’s support for the Hellenic Republic during these circumstances, and also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Greek government and people, and to the families and relatives of the two victims of the aviation accident.

