UAE startup creates world’s first AI kandura tailor service

Abu Dhabi: UAE-based startup CanCan has launched a way for consumers to buy kandura – a traditional dress worn by Arab men, with a convenient and price-competitive artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) based body-scanning technology to take accurate measurements through a mobile phone camera and delivers a kandura in four days.

CanCan is the world’s first and only application in the traditional menswear market to use AI body-scanning technology.

Nearly 4,000 customers have already registered on the platform, and the app has been downloaded over 10,000 times.

Backed by prominent UAE businessman Sultan Al Darmaki, the unique technology-meets-tradition start-up was founded in 2019 by four Emirati entrepreneurs who identified a gap in the kandura-buying market.