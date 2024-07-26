UAE Team Emirates’ Christen takes victory in Ordizia

Jan Christen of UAE Team Emirates took an impressive solo victory in the Basque Country today at the Ordizia Classic in Northern Spain.

The 20-year-old neo-pro attacked hard with -10 km to go and maintained his advantage on the 166 km hilly race, which starts and finishes in Ordizia.

The gap to the chasing peloton was held on the Alto de Abaltzisketa as the group struggled to make contact with the Swiss sensation. The win is the third triumph of the season for Christen.

Vincenzo Albanese (Arkea-B&B Hotels) and Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma) filled out the podium as attention now turns to the Olympic Games where numerous UAE Team Emirates riders will represent their countries.

Also Read UAE residents bypass long US visa wait times; here is how

Elsewhere, the Czech Tour started today, with Sebastian Molano sprinting to a 5th-place finish behind stage winner and new race leader Luke Lamperti (Soudal Quickstep). UAE Team Emirates has entered the race with a strong squad.

Diego Ulissi will use his bank of experience to lead the line alongside Marc Hirschi. The team for the Czech Tour will be overseen by Sports Directors Fabio Baldato (Ita) and Marco Marcato (Ita).

On Friday, the riders will face the first mountainous stage of the Czech Tour, a gruelling test with 3,389 metres of altitude gain, which will be crucial in shaping the general classification of the race.