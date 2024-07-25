UAE residents bypass long US visa wait times; here is how

To bypass long wait times, some United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents have found a new way to get quick US visa appointments.

The UAE residents are applying in neighbouring Gulf countries instead of the UAE. This is due to the long wait times for US visa interviews in the country, which take almost 10-12 months or more.

Officially, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai are responsible for processing visa applications for UAE residents. However, a large number of applications leads to significant delays scheduling interviews.

Here’s how UAE residents can skip US visa wait times

To get a quick US visa, some UAE residents are travelling to nearby Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar or Bahrain. This is because these countries have their own US diplomatic missions, and the wait times for visa interviews are much shorter.

For example, if UAE residents visit Oman, they will be able to get a US visa in just 7. This is a stark contrast to the 10-12 month wait in the UAE.

The senior consultant for outbound travel at Wisefox Tourism, Shamsheed CV, said that the applicant had to wait for a last as of July 2025 for US visa appointments in the UAE.

“We are suggesting people travel to any nearby GCC country to apply to get a visa faster. In Oman, the current wait time for US visa is only three months, 2-3 weeks in Bahrain, and around the same time in Saudi Arabia. If people clear the interview, they can get their passport back in five days and fly back to the UAE. People are going to neighbouring countries to apply for US visas and overcome wait times. But a large number of people are still not aware of this option,” Shamsheed said as quoted by Khaleej Times.

The general manager of Deira Travel and Tourist Agency, TP Sudheesh had also emphasised earlier that appointments are available in other parts of GCC.

“Applying at a US embassy or consulate in GCC countries may be more convenient. A lot of people who want to travel to the US and need a visa on an urgent basis are choosing this option and find it the easiest to skip the wait times,” he added.

It’s important to note that the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi has advised applicants to arrive at the Consular Section 15 minutes before the scheduled appointment time.

Additionally, Under 14 children are not required to attend visa interviews, unless parents or guardians have received explicit instructions to bring them.