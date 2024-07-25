Qatari passport ranks 2nd in Arab world, 46th globally for visa-free travel

The Qatari passports have achieved notable recognition, ranking second among the Arab world. The country garnered 46th rank globally in 2024, allowing holders to enter 107 countries visa-free.

Accoring to Henely and Partners, a company specializing in immigration and residency affairs, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport leads the list of the most powerful Arab passports, ranking 9th globally, and offers visa-free entry to 185 countries and territories through its passport.

Other Arab countries

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti passport ranks third in the Arab world and 49th globally, permitting entry to 99 countries without a visa.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) passport is fourth in the Arab world and 56th globally, granting visa-free entry to 88 countries.

The passport of Bahrain follows, ranking fifth in the Arab world and 57th globally, granting visa-free entry to 87 countries.

The passport of Oman garnered the sixth most powerful in the Arab world and ranks 58th globally, allowing entry to 86 countries, making it the strongest Gulf passport in the Arab region.

However, on the other side, the passports of war-torn Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria rank lowest in the Arab world.

Singapore passport holds the top position globally and provides visa-free access to 195 countries.