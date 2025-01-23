UAE: Telugu NRI student wins Shaikh Zayed award for air quality innovation

A 15-year-old NRI Telugu student Monica Akkineni has made her mark on the global stage by winning the prestigious Shaikh Zayed Sustainability Award in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Monica Akkineni, a native of Eluru in Andhra Pradesh showed her best work at Merryland International School for an innovative project CarbonSponge device which helps reduce CO2 emissions and improves classroom air quality.

Monica collaborated with Muskan Maheshwari to create a biodegradable carbon sponge derived from coconut fibre natural rubber and algae that absorbs carbon. The winning design from a Global High Schools finalist showcases the effectiveness of student-led responses to climate issues.

UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the prize during a formal ceremony that drew royals and international leaders together. Monica felt honoured to receive the accolade directly from Shaikh Mohammed.

Monica Akkineni believes that her generation needs to drive environmental education forward. According to her interview with Telangana Today she said young people must now take decisive steps towards creating a sustainable future because of the immediate need to tackle climate problems.

The Shaikh Zayed Sustainability Award, a globally recognized initiative, awarded 1 million dollars to winners across five categories. The awards recognize organizations that lead in improving health care quality and medical supplies while protecting the environment through energy usage.

These organizations manage water effectively and champion global climate efforts. The Global High Schools Prize funded different school programs worldwide by splitting 150,000 Dollars across six regions.

The CarbonSponge project aims to transform educational spaces through its affordable and environmentally friendly solution to air pollution.