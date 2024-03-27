UAE: This technology giant begins hiring for multiple job roles

Abu Dhabi: United States (US) technology giant Apple on Wednesday, March 27, announced new vacancies for its retail operations at stores located across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Apple is globally recognised for its employee-centric culture, requiring flexible schedules and strict rules for new talent, ensuring business needs are met.

Recruitment drive will be held in four stores — Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, and Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

Interested candidates can apply through Apple’s career site. Multilingual ability is an added advantage.

List of jobs and requirements

Creative

Passion for education and ability to instruct in a “hands-off” manner, letting users learn by doing.

Ability to teach small groups and coach multiple customers simultaneously.

Tenacity to work with users until they truly become independent and able to create on their own

Business Expert

Knowledge of how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can offer them

Comfort using the phone to interact with customers and to position business solutions

Ability to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events

Operations Expert

Ability to think quickly and perform problem-solving tasks, even within changing conditions

Leadership skills, whether guiding by example or coaching a group

Strong organisational skills, quickly evaluating every situation

Expert

Demonstrated proficiency in technology, particularly Apple products, and the ability to quickly learn about new products

Proven experience in sales and technology solutions, as well as in developing customer loyalty

Ability to consistently deliver great customer experiences — no matter what the situation

Genius

Strong people skills and a knack for problem-solving

Ability to maintain composure and customer focus while troubleshooting and solving technical issues

Ability to adhere to a schedule of customer appointments

Specialist

Strong interest in technology, particularly Apple products, and agility in learning new products and features

Ability to deliver great customer experiences in any environment and to be invigorated by constant personal interaction

Technical specialist

Ability to assess customers’ support needs when they arrive, then provide solutions or refer them to other team members

Flexibility to regularly rotate through different technical specialities and skill sets

Ability to thrive on change as products evolve

Business Pro