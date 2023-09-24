UAE to create 20,000 jobs in agriculture in the next 5 years

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to increase food and agriculture’s economic contribution by 10 billion dollars (Rs 8,31,05,00,00,000) and create 20,000 jobs within the next five years, its Minister of Economy said.

Speaking at the fifth Future Food Forum in Dubai, Abdulla bin Touq al Marri also revealed the seven key pillars of a new strategy for the emerging sector in the country, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The key strategies include localizing innovation, a UAE-first culture and food supply chain, and giving farmers the necessary support and resources to make the country a world leader in agricultural technology and sustainability.

Bin Touq praised the UAE’s F&B sector’s skill development and digital infrastructure initiatives, which have transformed food production, distribution, and consumption in the region and globally.

He also praised the UAE Food Platform for its ability to foster public-private collaboration in food security, optimize the F&B ecosystem, and attract investments and trade opportunities.

Bin Touq said, “With a growing population, food security assuming the highest priority, the UAE is doing well on this front and was on the top of the global food security index 2022 compared to other MENA counterparts, but the challenges for food in these uncertain times are real and present.

“Thankfully, our food industry’s resilience and adaptability make it adept in addressing this challenge while constantly emphasising sustainable practices, which will nurture our earth for centuries,” he added.

Here are the seven pillars of UAE’s food and agriculture strategy

The goal is to nurture local talents and innovation in the next generation of agri-disruptors, identifying and supporting solutions that will help them become global champions.

To become a global regulatory powerhouse, ensuring high-quality products and international recognition.

Aims to foster a UAE-first culture by prioritizing domestic production and reducing import reliance on the entire food value chain.

The goal is to provide adequate funding to industry players.

The focus is on fostering innovation through world-class R&D.

The initiative aims to facilitate market diversification and expansion by establishing pathways for all agricultural players.