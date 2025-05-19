UAE to host first int’l trial of Musk’s Neuralink brain chip

In a landmark development in the field of neurotechnology, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to host the first clinical trial of Neuralink’s wireless brain chip outside the United States (US).

The neurotechnology company, founded by Elon Musk in 2016, has partnered with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for the study, titled UAE-PRIME.

The trial will assess Neuralink’s implantable brain–computer interface (BCI), which records neural activity and translates it into digital signals. For individuals with motor and speech impairments, the technology offers a transformative way to interact with their surroundings using thought alone.

The UAE-PRIME trial will focus on people affected by conditions such as paralysis or motor neurone disease (ALS), evaluating how they may use the device to control external systems and communicate.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, described the trial as “an important step in advancing brain–computer interface technology on a global scale”, adding that the UAE is proud to support ethical, science-led innovation that brings hope to patients worldwide.

Neuralink described the trial as a significant move towards making its cutting-edge technology available globally, with the potential to improve the lives of millions living with debilitating neurological conditions.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must:

Have quadriplegia (limited function in all four limbs) resulting from either:

Spinal cord injury, or Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Be at least one year post-injury with no signs of improvement

Be 22 years of age or older

Have a consistent and reliable caregiver.

Neuralink has opened a patient registry and invited individuals with eligible conditions to express their interest in participating in the study.