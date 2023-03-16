UAE to make remote healthcare services mandatory

Abu Dhabi: All healthcare providers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to provide at least one form of remote services for patients under the upcoming regulations, local media reported.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) will launch the “Smart Digital Health” framework by the end of this year and it will apply to both public and private sector medical facilities.

The announcement was made by the Head of the Strategy and Investment Section at the Digital Health Department of MoHAP, Shaikha Hasan Al Mansory, during the Remote Forum in Dubai.

After the new launch, healthcare providers must be able to provide at least one of the following services remotely— prescribe medications, monitor vital signs, perform surgeries using robotics, or provide comprehensive basic medical advice, Gulf News reported.

The new laws will also establish appropriate guidelines for healthcare practitioners, and ensure medical accountability in diagnosis, prescribing, and telemedicine services.