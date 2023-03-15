UAE warns against hiring domestic help from unverified social media ads

The advice comes just before the start of the holy month of Ramzan, when demand for domestic help services usually increases.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2023 9:37 pm IST
UAE warns against hiring domestic help from unverified social media
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has warned against hiring domestic help from unapproved agencies or through advertisements on social media.

In this regard, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) on Tuesday issued a advisory on Twitter.

Also Read
UAE Golden Visa holders can now sponsor unlimited number of domestic workers

“MoHRE calls on employers, UAE nationals and residents to deal with MoHRE-approved domestic worker recruitment agencies to employ workers and avoid dealing with social media pages that promote illegal employment,” MoHRE tweeted.

The advice comes just before the start of the holy month of Ramzan, when demand for domestic help services usually increases.

“Unreliable pages and accounts on social media start promoting this kind of employment to attract those looking to hire domestic workers,” the ministry adds.

Also Read
UAE’s unemployment insurance scheme begins on January 1

Under the UAE’s new domestic help law— which came into force on December 15, 2022 – only licensed agencies are allowed to provide domestic help services.

The MoHRE has advised that residents can call 600 590 000 to check the reliability of agencies promoting these services. Accredited agencies can also be viewed through the official link.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2023 9:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button