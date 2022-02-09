UAE tops new global real estate index rankings

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has come first in the new global real estate index, according to a report issued by Henley & Partners holdings.

In response to the unprecedented demand among global investors for residence and citizenship options in the wake of ongoing turbulence and uncertainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Henley & Partners in partnership with Deep Knowledge Analytics launched a new real estate index on Tuesday.

UAE leads the ranking with 82.0 data points in 12 index sub-factors such as reputation, quality of life, GDP, investment amount, rental income, property costs, processing efficiency, holding period, residence requirements, salability, and crypto-friendliness.

The UAE has also ranked No.1 in index sub-factors such as ‘reputation’ and ‘quality of life’ and No. 2 in sub-factors such as ‘rental income’ and ‘salability’.

Leading the index, the UAE with 82 points is followed by Spain (80.7), Montenegro (77.2), Turkey (76.5) and Portugal (75.8).

Top ten new global real estate index rankings