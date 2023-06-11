UAE, Turkish Presidents discuss bilateral relations

Istanbul: President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Turkiye for a working visit and met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders reviewed the growing bilateral ties between the UAE and Türkiye and explored opportunities for further collaboration.

UAE President expressed his happiness to be meeting again with President Erdogan, and congratulated him on the success of the recent electoral process and for the trust and confidence placed in him by the Turkish people.

The meeting between Sheikh Mohamed and the Turkish President follows the signing earlier this year of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Turkiye that aims to enhance strategic cooperation and sustainable economic growth for the benefit of the two countries, their people and the region.

The signing of the agreement in March coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, with the longstanding partnership having been strengthened further in recent years through reciprocal state visits by both presidents.

Also Read Hafize Erkan becomes first woman to head Central Bank in Turkey

Sheikh Mohamed and President Erdogan applauded the recent progress witnessed in UAE-Türkiye relations and discussed the benefits of the CEPA agreement that promises to stimulate trade and increase the flow of investment between both countries.

The two leaders discussed their shared interest in advancing sustainable economic growth and social development, and explored opportunities for further collaboration in focus areas including the economy, advanced technology, renewable energy, transport & logistics, manufacturing, tourism, and culture.

The two sides discussed various regional and international developments and reiterated their belief in the importance of promoting regional stability and cooperation to support sustainable progress for current and future generations.

The Turkish President extended a warm welcome to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation, and confirmed his wish to continue strengthening ties for the benefit of both countries and their people, in a manner that enhances peace and stability in the region and the world.

President Erdogan stated that his country attaches special importance to its relations with the UAE, which it considers an important economic partner in supporting development, stability and peace.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)