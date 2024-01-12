UAE: Two more Palestinian cancer patients from Gaza die

The patients were in critical condition with advanced stages of disease.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th January 2024 1:55 pm IST
Photo: AFP

A 38-year-old and 54-year-old Palestinians who arrived from the Gaza Strip for treatment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passed away on Thursday, January 11.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the patients were in critical condition with advanced stages of cancer.

The patients, upon arrival in the country, was immediately admitted to a specialised health facility for treatment.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, their condition progressively deteriorated, leading to passing.

MoHAP expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families, praying for eternal peace and patience, and expressing profound sorrow.

Earlier, four of the Palestinians who arrived from the Gaza in UAE passed away battling an advanced stage of cancer disease.

Six of them are among dozens of others flown from the Gaza Strip to UAE hospitals for immediate medical attention as part of Sheikh Mohamed’s Operation Gallant Knight 3 to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

