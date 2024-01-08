UAE: 32-year-old Palestinian woman flown in from Gaza dies

Abu Dhabi: A 32-year-old Palestinian woman who arrived from the Gaza Strip for treatment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passed away on Monday, January 8.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the patient was battling an advanced stage of stomach cancer and associated complications.

The patient, upon arrival in the country, was immediately admitted to a specialised health facility for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, her condition progressively deteriorated, leading to her passing.

MoHAP expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family, praying for eternal peace and patience, and expressing profound sorrow.

On Wednesday, January 3, a 49-year-old Palestinian woman from the Gaza who was grappling with a critical condition at an advanced stage of cancer died.

On December 23, a 58-year-old Palestinian man from the Gaza Strip who was suffering from an advanced stage of cancer died amid critical health complications.

On December 6, a six-year-old Palestinian boy from the Gaza Strip who was battling an advanced stage of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia also passed away.

Four of them are among dozens of others flown from the Gaza Strip to UAE hospitals for immediate medical attention as part of Sheikh Mohamed’s Operation Gallant Knight 3 to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, Gaza has been bombarded relentlessly, killing nearly 22,900 Palestinians, with nearly two-thirds of them being women and childrens.