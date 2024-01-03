UAE: 49-yr-old Palestinian cancer patient from Gaza dies

Abu Dhabi: A 49-year-old Palestinian woman who arrived from the Gaza Strip for treatment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday, January 2.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the patient was grappling with a critical condition at an advanced stage of cancer.

Upon her arrival in the country, she was immediately transferred to a specialized healthcare facility for intensive treatment.

The patient’s health continued to deteriorate, ultimately succumbing to breast cancer, despite the medical team’s best efforts.

pic.twitter.com/1bI3dN2zDT — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) January 2, 2024

MoHAP extended its heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

On December 23, a 58-year-old Palestinian man from the Gaza Strip who was suffering from an advanced stage of cancer died amid critical health complications.

On December 6, a six-year-old Palestinian boy from the Gaza Strip who was battling an advanced stage of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia also passed away.

Three of them are among dozens of others flown from the Gaza Strip to UAE hospitals for immediate medical attention as part of Sheikh Mohamed’s Operation Gallant Knight 3 to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza.