UAE: 58-year-old Palestinian cancer patient flown from Gaza dies

Abu Dhabi: A 58-year-old Palestinian man who recently arrived from the Gaza Strip for treatment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, December 23, passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the patient was suffering from an advanced stage of cancer and critical health complications.

Upon his arrival in the UAE, the patient had immediately been transferred to a specialised healthcare facility for continued treatment.

The patient’s condition worsened, leading to his death due to cardiac arrest, despite the medical team’s best efforts.

MoHAP extended its heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, praying to Allah Almighty to bless the deceased soul in eternal peace and to grant his family patience and solace.

The ministry has reiterated its commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare services to all patients and injured individuals, ensuring they receive appropriate treatments irrespective of their condition severity.

On Wednesday, December 6, a six-year-old Palestinian boy from the Gaza Strip who was battling an advanced stage of acute lymphoblastic leukemia died.

Both are among dozens of others flown from the Gaza Strip to UAE hospitals for immediate medical attention as part of Sheikh Mohamed’s Operation Gallant Knight 3 to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, Gaza has been bombarded relentlessly, killing more than 20,200 Palestinians, with nearly two-thirds of them being women and minors.