UAE: Umm Al Quwain govt workers to have 3-day weekends during Ramzan

The government workers in the city of Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have three-day weekends during Ramzan.

The decision is in line with the directives of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

As per the circular, those working in the public sector will have every Friday, Saturday and Sunday off throughout the holy month.

The updated working hours will be from 9 am until 2.30 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Other Emirates have announced reduced work hours and remote work options for Fridays during Ramzan.

Ramzan in UAE is expected to begin on Tuesday, March 12, but will be confirmed by the moon sighting committee.