UAE: Umm Al Quwain govt workers to have 3-day weekends during Ramzan

Ramzan in UAE is expected to begin on Tuesday, March 12.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2024 12:42 pm IST
UAE: Umm Al Quwain govt workers to have 3-day weekends during Ramzan
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

The government workers in the city of Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have three-day weekends during Ramzan.

The decision is in line with the directives of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

Also Read
UAE announces reduced working hours during Ramzan 2024

As per the circular, those working in the public sector will have every Friday, Saturday and Sunday off throughout the holy month.

MS Education Academy

The updated working hours will be from 9 am until 2.30 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Other Emirates have announced reduced work hours and remote work options for Fridays during Ramzan.

Ramzan in UAE is expected to begin on Tuesday, March 12, but will be confirmed by the moon sighting committee.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2024 12:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button